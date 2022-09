KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang (Accident Quote)

“When those two cars came up in front of me I just got super tight. When I lifted it grabbed and got loose. I just wasn’t expecting them to come up and my car getting that tight.”

NOW YOU WILL BE IN A HAIL MARY SITUATION AT BRISTOL: “Yeah, it is what it is. We were racing to win anyway today, so that is what we will do again next week.”

Ford Performance PR