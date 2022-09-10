Ford Performance NASCAR: Kansas Cup Qualifying (Logano Qualifies on Row 1 for Ford)

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS
2nd - Joey Logano (P)
8th - Austin Cindric (P)
10th - Chris Buescher
13th - Chase Briscoe (P)
14th - Kevin Harvick (P)
17th - Ryan Blaney (P)
18th - Harrison Burton
23rd - Michael McDowell
26th - Brad Keselowski
29th - Cole Custer
32nd - Todd Gilliland
33rd - JJ Yeley
34th - BJ McLeod
36th - Aric Almirola
(P) indicates playoff-eligible driver
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang -- QUALIFIED 2nd
AS YOU LOOKED AT TYLER’S (REDDICK) LAP, COULD YOU HAVE DONE ANYTHING DIFFERENTLY? “I haven’t seen his lap but I thought we had a pretty good lap. Our car was tighter than the first run. It was still good the first run. I hated to adjust on it too much and I probably steered Paul (Wolfe) a little bit in the wrong direction there and didn’t really adjust enough. I am so proud of the Shell Pennzoil team. We picked up a lot from practice and laid down a couple of quick laps there. A couple of front row starts in a row. That first pit stall is pretty big here though. I wish we had that. But we will go at them from where we are at.”
Ford Performance PR