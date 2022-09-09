Petty GMS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway II

- Dillon at Kansas Speedway: The intermediate track at Kansas Speedway is one that Ty Dillon has a significant amount of experience on. In ten prior NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 2015, Dillon has posted four top-20 finishes, with his best race result of 14th position coming in the 2017 race. In the spring, the driver of the No. 42 Camaro ZL1 started in 17th and finished on the lead lap in 20th place.

Across the garage in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has made four prior starts at Kansas, winning the pole award in 2014, along with two top-fives and three top-10s. In two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the track, Dillon earned top-10 finishes both times. In 2010, Dillon led 10 laps en route to winning his first-career ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway.

- Beachfront Partnership: Ty Dillon's No. 42 Chevrolet will feature a colorful new paint scheme this weekend with primary sponsorship from Sunseeker Resorts. Owned and operated by Allegiant Travel Company, Sunseeker Resorts aims at providing guests with a luxury getaway experience that is unmatched in the industry. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Florida, Sunseeker plans on making a big statement with their first resort set to open next year in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

- About Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 will have two opportunities to meet Ty Dillon on race day:

WisePower FanWalk Stage: Dillon will be at the WisePower FanWalk Stage in the Infield Fan Zone from 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT.

Chevy Display: Dillon will be at the Chevy Display in the Outside Fan Zone from 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CT.

- Crew Changes Starting at Kansas: As the Petty GMS team continues to make moves to become stronger for the 2023 season, the No. 42 team will begin utilizing a new over-the-wall pit crew starting this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The crew will be provided by Joe Gibbs Racing and will be utilized for the remainder of the 2022 season with driver Ty Dillon.

- From the Drivers Seat: Heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend, what is it about this track that excites you as a driver?

“I’m excited to be returning to Kansas this week, this track is a fun place with a lot of different grooves, which allows the drivers to have a lot of options getting going on restarts and on long runs. We’re looking to have a strong finish there with our No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet.”