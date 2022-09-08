Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Playoffs Advance

That's because in the last 10 races only Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick (6) have more than Suárez's five top-five finishes. His Travis Mack-led team has been even better than those stats and his finishes indicate.

Suárez led 33 laps at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 7 before a caution after a green-flag pit stop pinned him a lap down. At Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 29 rain on the track led to an accident that eliminated Suárez as he led the field.

A speeding penalty combined with an untimely caution saw Suárez fall from fourth to the back of the pack in the first playoff race at Darlington on Sunday night.

A little luck and he's sitting even higher in the points.

So with that success, the 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico driver says doing the same things in the playoffs that his team has done in recent weeks, minus any mistakes, is the key to playoff success.

The USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Kansas at 3 p.m. EDT.