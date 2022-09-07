NCS: All Star race to move to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023

According to multiple reports from Motorsports and The Athletic tonight Speedway Motorsports will move the 2023 All Star race away from Texas Motor Speedway. A move that had been reportedly requested by Fox Sports following the 2022 event at the track.

Originally the plan was to run one month worth of racing, take a one month break and run one month of dirt events at the speedway. However, earlier today event promoter Barry Braun abruptly canceled the month worth of dirt events just hours after Speedway Motorsports announced a major announced with the Governor of North Carolina on September 8th at 11:00 a.m.

Guests will include NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell will be in attendance with Marcus Smith and Greg Walter to make the announcement.

Motorsport’s Jim Utter is reporting NASCAR has determined the current surface that was scheduled to be torn up and last paved in 1981 is sufficient enough to run the event.

NASCAR last visited the speedway more than 30 years ago when on September 29th, 1996 when Hendrick Motorsports drive and future NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon would led 207 of the 400 laps that day in what is no longer going to be the final NASCAR Cup Series event at the track.