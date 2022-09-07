Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

A Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) car has won 11 of the last 15 NXS races at Kansas Speedway accounting for all of the victories JGR owns at the track. Ty Gibbs won the most recent race at the 1.5-mile oval in 2021 after passing Austin Cindric with 11 laps to go in the race. In 58 combined NXS starts, drivers have put up five pole starting positions with an average start of 10.3, led 1,216 laps, have 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 13.4. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Kansas Lottery 300 will start at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 10. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "I'm looking forward to getting out to Kansas this weekend. It will be my first mile and a half track in the Xfinity car but the 18 guys have had good runs at those tracks this year so I feel confident in the car we'll bring. We're hoping to have a good race and get a strong finish out of the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra."

