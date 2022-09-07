Petty GMS is proud to announce a promising partnership with Sunseeker Resorts and Ty Dillon, which will be formally unveiled for the Hollywood Casino 400 race weekend at Kansas Speedway. Owned and operated by Allegiant Travel Company, Sunseeker Resorts aims at providing guests with a luxury getaway experience that is unmatched in the industry. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Florida, Sunseeker plans on making a big statement with their first resort set to open next year in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

Newly-appointed President & COO Micah Richins is pleased to partner with the most recent winning team in the NASCAR Cup Series. "We at Sunseeker Resorts couldn't be more excited to build upon our relationship with Petty GMS by promoting our Charlotte Harbor resort on the racetrack,” says Richins.“When we first heard about this opportunity, our team jumped on it, because we feel that the traveling NASCAR fan base would find our resort as a top-notch experience when it comes to planning their next vacations. We look forward to hosting them, as well as many other guests, beginning next year."

Sunseeker Resorts will be hosting a highly anticipated grand opening celebration of their flagship resort when they open in late spring/summer of 2023. Highlights of the 22 waterfront acre luxury destination include plenty of options for fine dining, night life, poolside entertainment, retail stores, a hotel-guest only exclusive 18-hole golf course, and much, much more. The resort is located just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), where guests will enjoy convenient access to and from their flights. Punta Gorda and the surrounding Florida airports service more than 60 nonstop Allegiant destinations throughout the United States.

"I'm proud to represent Sunseeker Resorts on my No. 42 Chevy this weekend in Kansas. After learning about their big plans for a grand unveiling next year, I believe that their group along with their parent company of Allegiant has a lot of great synergy for the future. Having the opportunity to promote the Charlotte Harbor location on our race car will be a great way to help get the word out, and I'm certainly looking forward to spreading that message with our Petty GMS team!" exclaimed Dillon.

Fans can watch the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet make its on-track debut at Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on the USA Network. For more news, coverage, and behind-the-scenes content, follow Petty GMS across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is conveniently located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980 and is now accepting reservations for May 2023. For more information or to make a reservation at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

Petty GMS PR