HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Kansas Advance

You’re headed to Kansas after scoring your eighth top-15 of the season last Sunday night at Darlington. How will it be adjusting from the quirky, egg-shaped Darlington oval to the unique, mile-and-a-half Kansas layout? “Even though the tracks are totally different, I think it’ll be a good thing to build on as we go to Kansas. We were one of a handful of teams in the top-15 that weren’t in the playoffs last week, and a non-playoff driver won the race, so that shows that there’s some parity with this new car that we haven’t seen so much of over the years. It gives the non-playoff drivers hope for each of these final nine races that most anybody can win if everything goes your way. Hopefully we can build on the positives from Darlington. Kansas is actually a tough racetrack. You have to move around and work the different lanes. You have to have the speed, as well, obviously. Track position is going to be huge and how you work the strategy is important. It’s a track where you have to put everything together. You have to make sure you can work the lanes good, and work them from the bottom to the top of the track.” Kansas has been one of your best tracks since your Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020, when you scored your third career top-10 in the spring, then came back in the fall to almost grab another. How was that experience for you? “The guys fought all race long both times that year and we definitely were able to make something of it in the first race, even though it wasn’t the prettiest day. We were in a good position in the fall race. Right there at the end was the best I had been in the top groove all race long. But a speeding penalty set us back and we still ended up with 14th place, which was disappointing when we considered what might have been. Our spring race last year turned out to be a frustrating day, but we came back and had a decent run in the fall race.” TSC PR