● Magical Vacation Planner (MVP) returns to Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford Mustang for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver enters Sunday’s race 15th in the playoff standings after a 27th-place finish in last Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway thanks to an early incident that put him multiple laps down. He is 10 points below the cutoff to advance to Round of 12 with two races remaining in the opening Round of 16. ● The Cup Series visited Kansas in May, when Briscoe qualified 12th and finished 24th. Though the first Kansas race of the year didn’t go as planned, the No. 14 team has shown strength at 1.5-mile tracks this season with Briscoe running up front at Las Vegas in March and battling for the win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. In 2021, Briscoe earned a pair of top-20 finishes at Kansas with a best of 19th in the October event. ● Among his four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas, Briscoe has a pair of top-three finishes, including a win in opening race of the Round of 8 in the 2020 playoffs. He also placed fifth in his first of two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Kansas in May 2017. ● Briscoe also won the 2016 ARCA Menards Series finale at Kansas after starting from the pole. He led twice for a race-high 67 laps to secure the victory by 1.464 seconds over Austin Cindric. His 14 top-fives and 18 top-10s in 20 ARCA races that year helped him clinch the championship in his rookie season. ● MVP was founded by Jamie Ane Eubanks alongside her husband JJ, a former professional basketball player, as a storefront travel agency in 2006. Today, it is a company that provides one of the best vacation planning services in the industry. It operates through three branches: MVP Parks, MVP Cruising and MVP Getaways. The company provides its exclusive and personalized, stress-free planning service at no additional expense to its clients, making the extensive array of Disney options and add-ons easy to understand and navigate. MVP actively seeks savings for its clients, monitoring early-morning releases of discounted room or vacation packages while also scouring existing reservations for price drops to where they can modify an existing reservation at the newfound lower price. MVP will also plan a family’s itinerary, expertly navigating Disney’s Genie + and Lighting Lane systems to maximize resort and park times by avoiding long lines while also securing those premium Disney dining experiences that include coveted character meetings.