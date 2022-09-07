No. 11 Acumatica Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT KANSAS: Denny Hamlin is one of three active drivers with three NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. He visited the track’s victory lane in 2012, 2019, and 2020. Overall, Hamlin has posted four top-five finishes in the past six races at Kansas, including a fifth-place finish last fall and fourth earlier this season. Hamlin’s success at Kansas also extends to the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he won in 2008.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Acumatica Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about the team’s mindset going to Kansas after a strong start to the playoffs…

“We’re looking forward to Kansas this weekend. We feel like this is an opportunity to run well based on how our season has gone and how we ran there in the spring. For us, we need to be a little bit better than what we were then, but we feel like we can certainly do that. It’s also an exciting weekend welcoming Acumatica on board for their first NASCAR race, so we want to put on a good show for them and hopefully continue building momentum here in the playoffs.”

