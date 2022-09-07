Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Kansas Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT KANSAS : Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell earned the pole starting position earlier this season at Kansas and combined has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Bell earned the pole starting position earlier this season at Kansas and combined has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway. 100 th NCS CAREER START: Bell will make his 100 th NCS start Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Bell has earned two wins (Daytona Road Course - 2/21/21 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 7/17/22) 17 top-five and 38 top-10 finishes through 99 starts in the Cup Series.

Bell will make his 100 NCS start Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Bell has earned two wins (Daytona Road Course - 2/21/21 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 7/17/22) 17 top-five and 38 top-10 finishes through 99 starts in the Cup Series. NO PLACE LIKE KANSAS: Bell earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory at Kansas Speedway in 2017. The win came in just his fifth start in the series.

Bell earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) victory at Kansas Speedway in 2017. The win came in just his fifth start in the series. DARLINGTON RECAP: Bell narrowly missed earning a pole starting position and lined up second to kickoff the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Bell ran inside the top five and top 10 throughout the first two stages, an untimely caution in the final stage during a cycle of green flag pit stops put him a lap down, but he was able to take the “wave around” and get back on the lead lap. Bell raced his way back to earn a fifth-place finish at Darlington.

Bell narrowly missed earning a pole starting position and lined up second to kickoff the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Bell ran inside the top five and top 10 throughout the first two stages, an untimely caution in the final stage during a cycle of green flag pit stops put him a lap down, but he was able to take the “wave around” and get back on the lead lap. Bell raced his way back to earn a fifth-place finish at Darlington. JGR AT KANSAS: In 111 combined starts at Kansas Speedway, JGR has earned seven NCS victories, 31 top-five finishes, 50 top-10s and 1,380 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won three pole awards with an average start of 12.2 an average finish of 14.9.

In 111 combined starts at Kansas Speedway, JGR has earned seven NCS victories, 31 top-five finishes, 50 top-10s and 1,380 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won three pole awards with an average start of 12.2 an average finish of 14.9. RACE INFO: The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I expect Kansas to be a great racetrack for us. It seems like the faster the track the better we go. It’s a track we were strong at in the spring, and we won the pole. There’s no reason we should not be able to contend for the win this weekend.”

JGR PR