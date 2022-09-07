No. 10 Farmland Ford Racing: Kansas Race Advance

● History at Kansas: In 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas, Almirola has seven top-10 finishes and has led 69 laps. ● Last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Almirola drove from a lap down to an 11th-place finish, which equaled his finishing position at Darlington in this year’s May race. ● 2022 Season: After 27 races this season, Almirola has earned two top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and has led six laps. His average finish and number of top-10s have bettered his totals for the entire 36-race 2021 season. ● Driver Points: Almirola arrives at Darlington 19th in the driver standings with 602 points. ● Almirola’s career: In 415 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has earned three wins, 28 top-five finishes, 91 top-10s, three poles, and has led 899 laps. ● Farmland, which has been bringing great tastes to tables since 1959, will adorn the No. 10 Ford Mustang with a special blue, white and green paint scheme. For over 60 years, Farmland has been the brand of the Heartland that fuels hard work – bringing home the spirit of the farm. Whether it’s a morning meal, weekly tailgate, or note tucked into a school lunch, Farmland celebrates the big and small traditions shared daily with food. Hard work, prioritizing time with family, finding comfort in wholesome, hearty meals, and nourishing the community – Farmland has been committed to these values from day one, so consumers can enjoy high-quality, flavorful, and wholesome pork products today and for many years to come. ● Back for More: Earlier this year, Almirola announced that he would step down from fulltime racing following the 2022 season.Through the course of the year, Almirola has discovered a new balance between his passion for racing and dedication to his family. His wife Janice, and kids Alex and Abby, join him on most race weekends, oftentimes enjoying once-in-a-lifetime experiences together as they travel the country. His rapport with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer has flourished, and the intense pressure he had put on himself was replaced with the joy of simply being present. Not only did Almirola see a new perspective on the sport, but so did anchor partner Smithfield Foods, who broached the subject of Almirola returning to fulltime racing in 2023. On Friday, Aug. 26, Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Smithfield Foods announced his return with a multi-year agreement and the largest allotment of races since joining the team in 2018. ● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series: In 2022, Almirola is once again sharing his life beyond the No. 10 Smithfield Ford with season four of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and it gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook. ● Almirola was the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to finish in the top-10 in this year’s opening three races. He finished fifth in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, sixth at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Almirola’s top-10 streak ended with a 12th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway despite running inside the top-10 throughout the race.