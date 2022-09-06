Ford Performance NASCAR: Kansas 2 Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: KANSAS ADVANCE

All three of NASCAR’s major series will be racing this weekend at Kansas Speedway, beginning with Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first-round finale. Two drivers will be eliminated following the event as Ford’s Zane Smith goes for the season sweep after winning in the spring. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has two races remaining in its regular season while the NASCAR Cup Series conducts its second postseason event on Sunday.

This Week’s Schedule:

Friday, September 9 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, September 10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

Sunday, September 11 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT KANSAS

Ford has nine all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas.

Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano all have multiple Cup wins at Kansas.

Mark Martin registered Ford’s first Cup win at Kansas in 2005.

ROUND OF 16 NCS PLAYOFF STANDINGS (Top 12 Advance After Bristol)

1st – Joey Logano (+38 above cut line)

6th – Ryan Blaney (+20)

13th – Austin Cindric (-2 below cut line)

15th – Chase Briscoe (-10)

16th – Kevin Harvick (-13)

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT KANSAS

Ford has four NASCAR XFINITY Series wins at Kansas.

Jeff Green won the inaugural series race in 2001 while Jeff Burton won the following year.

Chase Briscoe has Ford’s last series win at the track (2020).

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT KANSAS

Ford has six series victories at Kansas.

Jon Wood won Ford’s first series race at the track.

Zane Smith is going for a season sweep after winning in the spring.

ROUND OF 10 NCWTS PLAYOFF STANDINGS (Top 8 Advance After Kansas)

2nd – Zane Smith (+46 above cut line)

SMITH GOING FOR KANSAS SEASON SWEEP

Zane Smith will be looking to cap off the first round of this year’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs with a season sweep at Kansas Speedway. Smith dominated in the spring as he led 108-of-134 laps, including the final 39 to post his third win of the 2022 campaign. He is currently second in the point standings and has a 46-point advantage over ninth-place Carson Hocevar.

LOGANO SEEKING FOURTH CAREER KANSAS VICTORY

Joey Logano will be looking for his fourth career win at Kansas Speedway this weekend, which would be a personal best. Logano currently has three career wins at Kansas, Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. He won for the first time at Kansas in 2014, and then did it again one year later in a well-documented battle with Matt Kenseth that resulted in contact as the two entered turn one with five laps to go. That controversial finish marked Logano’s second straight win in the Chase and led to a sweep of the Contender Round as he took the checkered flag the following week at Talladega. His last Kansas win came in 2020 when he led the final 45 laps to beat Kevin Harvick across the finish line and clinch a spot in the Championship 4.

FORD IN THE CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS

Ford has won 47 all-time races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and one of the best tracks during this era has been Kansas Speedway, where the Blue Oval boasts seven post-season triumphs. That ranks in a tie for second place on the manufacturer win list with Homestead-Miami and only two behind Talladega Superspeedway’s nine.

FORD’S ALL-TIME PLAYOFF WIN LEADER IS?

Joey Logano tops all Ford drivers in career playoff victories with 10. The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion has won all of those since joining Team Penkse and Ford in the 2013 season. Overall, 12 different Ford drivers have registered at least one win in the postseason with the first coming in the inaugural playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2004 when Kurt Busch took the checkered flag. Here’s the list of Ford’s all-time postseason winners: Joey Logano (10); Carl Edwards (8); Greg Biffle (7); Brad Keselowski (6); Kevin Harvick (5); Matt Kenseth (4); Ryan Blaney (2); Jamie McMurray (1); Kurt Busch (1); Dale Jarrett (1); Mark Martin (1); and Aric Almirola (1).

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT KANSAS

2005 – Mark Martin

2007 – Greg Biffle

2010 – Greg Biffle

2012 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2014 – Joey Logano (2)

2015 – Joey Logano (2)

2018 – Kevin Harvick (1)

2019 – Brad Keselowski (1)

2020 – Joey Logano (2)

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT KANSAS

2001 – Jeff Green

2002 – Jeff Burton

2012 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2020 – Chase Briscoe

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT KANSAS

2003 – Jon Wood

2004 – Carl Edwards

2006 – Terry Cook

2007 – Erik Darnell

2020 – Matt Crafton (2)

2022 – Zane Smith

Ford Performance PR