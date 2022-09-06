Chris Buescher | Kansas II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Saturday in group format, which will determine Sunday’s lineup.

Buescher at Kansas

Buescher is set for his 14 th Cup race from Kansas where he has three top-10s. He finished eighth in the spring race in 2021, with his best-career result coming back in the 2017 fall event (sixth).

). Buescher made three Xfinity starts at Kansas from 2013-15 with a best finish of sixth (2015).

Scott Graves at Kansas

Graves will be on the box for his 13 th Cup race at Kansas. He has a best finish of seventh (2017 – Daniel Suarez), and is coming off the 12 th -place run with Buescher last fall.

Graves called three Xfinity events at Kansas with a career-best third-place run in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Kansas:

“We’re ready to get back to Kansas and redeem ourselves from the spring race and rebound from this past week at Darlington. It is a place that doesn’t lack in speed, and really fans out with just how big the surface is. As we’ve said before, we still have chances down the stretch here to be a spoiler, and we’re working hard to do just that.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 26th a week ago at Darlington.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 14th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Norseman Drill & Tool, Danfoss, Fluke Corp., GL Huyett and Streamlight on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

RFK PR