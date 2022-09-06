Gilliland Brings CITGARD Back to Front Row Motorsports in Kansas

Continuing to build on his rookie season, Todd Gilliland welcomes CITGARD® back to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the No. 38 Ford Mustang. The partnership between FRM and CITGARD began in 2018 and will continue this weekend at the Kansas Speedway.



CITGARD, a CITGO Petroleum Corporation brand, is a line of heavy duty, next generation engine oils formulated with proprietary additive technology to protect engines from running at higher temperatures and fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements.



The red and white scheme has always been a fan favorite. Gilliland is looking forward for the historic NASCAR brand to return to the track.



“There is a lot of history with CITGARD in NASCAR,” said Gilliland. “We are now creating our own history with them, and our next chapter together is this weekend at Kansas. It is so cool to race the CITGARD brand and join the legends of the sport who have raced this brand. It is really an honor.”



Gilliland finished 25th in his first NASCAR Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway earlier this year and has three Top-10 and one Top-Five finishes at the track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He is ready to get back to the track again with a more aggressive strategy.



“The first half of this season, we were coming to the tracks with an approach of completing the race and getting experience,” continued Gilliland. “We are now looking to get better results. Our mindset is different and how we approach the race weekend is a little different. We want to go and race these guys hard.”



For more information about CITGARD, visit www.citgolubes.com.



Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA.



FRM PR