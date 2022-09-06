McDowell and WISE-EV Partner Again at Kansas Speedway

Michael McDowell and WISE-EV started their partnership strong. The team was up front during the NASCAR All-Star event at the Texas Motor Speedway and again at the WWT Raceway when McDowell had a career-best number of laps led. Heading into Kansas Speedway this weekend, McDowell and the WISE-EV Charging team are looking for another great race and even better finish for the new Front Row Motorsports (FRM) partner.



"Some of our better finishes of the season have been at intermediate tracks, and tracks that we have visited for the second time,” commented McDowell. “When we look back at our notes from the spring here at Kansas, given the track conditions, we know what changes to make in order to capitalize on a great finish.”



"We didn’t finish the way we had wanted with our last race with WISE-EV on board at Gateway,” continued McDowell. “But we ran up front through the beginning and middle stages of the race. We just need to finish it off and give WISE-EV a great result. It is awesome when a new partner joins us for multiple races. Now, we are ready to give them a top-10. We just need to keep doing what we have in the recent weeks, and it should all come together.”



McDowell and his WISE-EV Ford Mustang team will race in Kansas this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA.



