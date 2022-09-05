Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Start: 19th Stage 1 Finish: 16th Stage 2 Finish: 9th Finish: 3rd "All of us at Kaulig Racing are in it together. We have to do everything we can to get great finishes and maximize our days. We were probably a 15th-place car through practice qualifying. My crew chief, Bruce, made an adjustment on it we got it actually pretty good that that final longer run. Of course, you'd like to be in victory lane or contending for victories, but that was a hell of an effort." - AJ Allmendinger