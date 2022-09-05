Transcript: Tyler Reddick Pit Road Darlington Raceway

Q. Battling a lot out there. I know your cool suit went out, you needed a pep talk from Randall at one point and then just a tight race car. What was the biggest thing that was keeping you from Victory Lane here tonight?

TYLER REDDICK: I just couldn't quite put the whole race together. I just felt like we -- well, I didn't do a good job of getting in the box tonight. I just felt a little inconsistent. Ultimately I wish I could have been better there. Last time we were here I felt like I was pretty good at that.

Just got to figure out what exactly changed. Always something to be learned, but considering all things, at one point we were in a pretty tough spot. I think Ty Gibbs, Cindric and myself kind of got sandwiched together and got in the wall off 4, so to rebound like we did and get third out of it, it was a really good night. It's what we needed in the playoffs, what we didn't have here last year. So to get that tonight is great, but certainly when you're that close and one spot away on a restart from having the lead, it certainly always stings.

NASCAR PR