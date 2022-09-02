Chevrolet Motorsports Carries Momentum Into Final Months of 2022

As summer winds down, Chevrolet Racing continues to gear up.

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to compete in the combination of NASCAR, INDYCAR, NHRA, IMSA and Best in the Desert (BITD). Heading into the Labor Day Weekend, a number of Chevrolet drivers are currently leading the standings in their respective series:

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1, won the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and is one of eight Team Chevy drivers to qualify for the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. Elliott, who won the series championship in 2020, leads the series with four wins. Fourth-seed Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1) is the defending champion.

AJ Allmendinger (No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS) leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

2014 champion Will Power (No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet) leads the INDYCAR standings with just two races remaining. Two-time champion Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Team Penske) Chevrolet is in second place, just three points back.

Three-time champion Robert Hight (Camaro SS) leads the NHRA Funny Car standings, past champion Brittany Force (Chevrolet) leads the Top Fuel standings, and four-time champion Erica Enders (Camaro SS) leads the Pro Stock standings.

Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor (No. 3 Corvette C8.R) lead the Michelin Endurance Cup standings in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“It’s exciting to see all of these Chevrolet drivers leading their respective series in points as we prepare to finish the season,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet vice president of Performance and Motorsports.

Additionally, Chevrolet currently leads the manufacturer’s standings in NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity, INDYCAR, NHRA and IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

“We appreciate the hard work of our drivers and teams who have scored valuable manufacturer points through this point of the season,” Campbell said. “We remain focused on working with our drivers and teams as they prepare for the important final portion of the season.”

Chevrolet has won 40 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championships, and 23 Xfinity Series manufacturer’s titles, each more than any other OEM. Since returning to INDYCAR In 2012, Chevy has won six Manufacturer’s Championships. Chevrolet also has won the NHRA Manufacturer’s Cup 26 times to lead all manufacturers.

So far this year, Chevrolet has won 84 races. In 2021, Chevrolet won 95 races, five driver championships, four manufacturer championships and two team championships.

GM PR