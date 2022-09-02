Petty GMS Race Preview: Darlington Raceway II

|
-Jones at Darlington Raceway: With 10 races remining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Erik Jones and the No. 43 FOCUSfator team head to Darlington Raceway where Jones will make his 10th-career Cup Series start at the historical South Carolina track in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.
In his previous nine starts at the track, Jones has one win in the 2019 Southern 500 where he led 79 laps piloting a throwback scheme resembling his late-model car from his early racing career. In addition, Jones has four top-five and six top-10 finishes with a total of 109 laps led. Earlier this season, Jones started the race at Darlington from the 11th position, led one lap and was poised for a top-10 finish before a late-race accident ended the day early for the No. 43 team.
Jones also has two starts in the Xfinity Series with a fourth-place and sixth-place finish.
-Erik Jones Appearances: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway will have the chance to see Erik Jones before the race:
Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Driver’s Seat:
“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Darlington. It reminds me of the short tracks I grew up racing on. It’s one of the older tracks on the circuit and has so much history. I was fortunate to get a win in the Southern 500 a few years ago and that was really special and cool to join a list of some of the best of NASCAR who have won at Darlington. The short tracks have been a little bit of a struggle for us this year with the new car, but we ran decent at Darlington earlier this year, so that gives me some confidence going in to the weekend. We’ve been working hard on our short track program, and I think we’ve made some gains throughout the year. Should be a good weekend for our FOCUSfactor Chevy.”
Petty GMS Racing PR