Acumatica to Sponsor Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Team at Kansas Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, will serve as the primary sponsor of Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway on September 11. Additionally, Acumatica will be featured as an associate partner on Hamlin’s car for three other races during the 10-race playoff.

Acumatica is a leading innovator in cloud ERP with customers located around the world. Acumatica ERP delivers adaptable cloud and mobile technology with a unique all-inclusive user licensing model, enabling a complete, real-time view of your business anytime, anywhere. Through its worldwide network of partners, Acumatica provides the full suite of integrated business management applications, designed to help mid-sized companies thrive in today’s fast-moving markets.

“We're excited to welcome Acumatica into our sport and have the opportunity to represent its innovative technology on the racetrack,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of JGR. “Acumatica is an ideal sponsor for JGR given our shared commitment to performance and teamwork. We look forward to having them join us in Kansas and building what will surely become a winning relationship.”

Hamlin is one of three JGR drivers who qualified for this year’s playoffs thanks to his victories at Richmond Raceway in April and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. The 48-time Cup Series winner is ranked sixth on the playoff grid with the post-season set to begin this weekend.

“We're honored to be associated with championship teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and prominent drivers like Denny Hamlin, who are known for their impressive performances on the racetrack,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “Performance is a value that's central to our mission. We empower businesses with our high-performance solutions that adapt to today's evolving market demands. Our sponsorship allows us to connect NASCAR's fan base with competitive, cutting-edge technologies. We can't wait to cheer on the JGR team in Kansas.”

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, at 3 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and the NBC Sports app.

JGR PR