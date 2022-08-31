Wednesday, Aug 31

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Playoffs Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Aug 31
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Playoffs Advance Trackhouse Racing Photo

This is the moment Trackhouse Racing fans have been waiting for ever since Daniel Suárez took the checkered flag at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12 and secured a berth in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs.

The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in the first of three Round of 16 races. After the third race, four of the 16 drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs.

The 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico driver knows to advance to the Round of 12 he must avoid all trouble on the always treacherous 1.3-mile oval in Darlington known as the "Lady in Black."

Suárez joins teammate Ross Chastain as rookies in the playoff field as the Trackhouse Racing team placed both cars despite this marking their first year as a multicar team.

The Trackhouse duo has combined for three wins, 16 top-fives, 24 top-10s and led 821 laps in the 2022 season.

Suárez, who will pilot the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro carrying Jockey livery for the second time in 2022, begins the 2022 playoffs in 13th place with 2,007 points just two points behind the transfer position. Over the next three races, he'll have plenty of opportunities to move up in the standings.

The USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Darlington at 6 p.m. EDT.

 

 

Follow Daniel Suárez in Thursday Night's Premiere Episode

of The USA Network's "Race for the Championship"

Ever wondered what Daniel Suárez's life is like behind the wheel of a race car, at his home, in his race shop, in his car?

This is the week to find out.

USA Network will premiere “Race For The Championship,” a new unscripted series about the drivers and teams of the NASCAR Cup Series, on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

video

Watch The "Race for the Championship" Trailer

Suárez will be featured prominently in the opening episode as the Cup Series ventures out to Los Angeles in February to hold its first race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

Suárez and other drivers will attend the world premiere of the series Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which fans are invited to attend for free (space is limited) and can RSVP here.

 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Jockey Chevrolet

After waiting since June, are you ready for the playoffs?

"I am. Let's hammer down."

What is your strategy?

"I don't know if you have a strategy other than to do the same things you have been doing all year that got you to this place. You have to drive smart, learn as much as you can and make no mistakes."

Are you entering the playoffs with momentum?

"Things were looking good Sunday before before the rain on the track in Daytona ended our race. We ran pretty good at Watkins Glen. My team has been improving all year so we feel very confident."

Trackhouse Racing PR

