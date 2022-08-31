Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Playoffs Advance

This is the moment Trackhouse Racing fans have been waiting for ever since Daniel Suárez took the checkered flag at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12 and secured a berth in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs.

The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in the first of three Round of 16 races. After the third race, four of the 16 drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs.

The 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico driver knows to advance to the Round of 12 he must avoid all trouble on the always treacherous 1.3-mile oval in Darlington known as the "Lady in Black."

Suárez joins teammate Ross Chastain as rookies in the playoff field as the Trackhouse Racing team placed both cars despite this marking their first year as a multicar team.