Chris Buescher | Darlington II Advance

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Saturday in group format, which will determine Sunday’s lineup.

Buescher at Darlington

Buescher is set for his 11 th Cup start from Darlington where he is coming off two top-10s in the last three starts. He ran ninth in both of last season’s events and has a 17.4 average finish.

Cup start from Darlington where he is coming off two top-10s in the last three starts. He ran ninth in both of last season’s events and has a 17.4 average finish. Prior to last season, Buescher’s top finish stood as 12 th (2019 fall race).

(2019 fall race). He carries a 22.8 average starting position with a best starting spot of 11 th which came in last season’s spring race.

which came in last season’s spring race. Buescher also made four Xfinity starts at Darlington with a fifth-place run in 2015.

Scott Graves at Darlington

Graves will be on the box for his 11 th Cup event from Darlington where he carries a 19.2 average finish with one top-10.

Cup event from Darlington where he carries a 19.2 average finish with one top-10. Graves led Ryan Newman to a P10 finish in last season’s spring race after starting 20 th , and otherwise has five finishes inside the top-15 in the last six races.

, and otherwise has five finishes inside the top-15 in the last six races. Graves also called three Xfinity events – two with Buescher – with a career-best third-place finish in 2016 with Daniel Suarez.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Darlington:

“Darlington is one of those places we’ve worked really hard at to be better, and I think we made some good strides in the spring as a company, even though our finish(es) didn’t necessarily show for it. It’s a really challenging place to drive, but is really fun once you get the drive of the car tuned in. We’re looking forward to a solid weekend in the Fifth Third Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was in the mix of vying for the race lead when rain began to fell in turn one with just over 20 to go Sunday at Daytona, and was caught up in the multi-car crash that claimed a host of victims, ending his day in 27th.

On the Car

Fifth Third makes its fifth appearance as the primary on the No. 17 this weekend. Fresh off celebrating its 10th season as a partner with RFK in 2021, Fifth Third returns this season for five races in total, while serving as an associate in all events for the No. 17 team.

The bank will also feature Sam’s Xpress Car Wash this weekend on the decklid of the No. 17 machine as part of the Fueled by Fifth Third pass-through program.

Sam’s Xpress Car Wash is a privately owned and operated company headquartered in Matthews, N.C. Its first location was opened in Fort Mill, S.C. in 2012, and now has over 35 locations in the Carolinas and Virginia.

They offer an express model car wash; a ride through xperience with free self-service vacuums that include many unique features like unlimited wash options, free gourmet coffee, mat cleaning, and exceptional customer service. Sam’s Xpress® also aims to be a friend to the communities they serve through fundraising, sponsorships and using environmentally safe processes and chemicals.

To learn more about Sam’s Xpress® Car Wash, please visit www.samsxpresscarwash.com.

