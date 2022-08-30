Wednesday, Aug 31

CHEVROLET RACING: Eight Chevrolet Drivers Set For 2022 NCS Playoffs

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Aug 30 29
CHEVROLET RACING: Eight Chevrolet Drivers Set For 2022 NCS Playoffs

·       In the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Chevrolet scored a manufacturer-leading 15 wins, recorded by eight drivers from three different Chevrolet teams.

      --> With all eight of those drivers clinching a berth in this season’s 16-driver NCS playoffs by virtue of a win; Chevrolet drivers occupy 50 percent of the playoff field.

 

 

 

·      Since the debut of the 16-driver playoff field and elimination rounds to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014; at least five Chevrolet drivers were represented in the playoffs each season.

      --> The 2022 season marks the fourth time since the format’s debut in 2014 that Chevrolet has accounted for at least 50 percent of the playoff field, with a manufacturer-high nine drivers taking playoff positions in 2015.  

·       In 2021, Chevrolet recorded its 40th NCS Manufacturer Championship and its 33rd NCS Driver Championship, the most of all OEMs in series’ history.

     --> Chevrolet looks to make it three in a row in NCS Driver Championship titles, following Chase Elliott (2020) and Kyle Larson’s (2021) Championships.

 

 

Chevrolet All-Time NASCAR Cup Series

Championships:

 

Manufacturer Championships:

1st Chevy Title: 1958

Most Recent Title: 2021

Highest Number of Consecutive Titles: 13 (2003-2015)

 

Driver Championships:

1st Chevy title: Buck Baker (1957)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Highest Number of Consecutive Titles: 7 (2005-2011)

 

Chevrolet’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers: 

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 1st in Playoff Standings

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion

Victories: 4 (series-leading)

Top-Fives: 10 (tied for series-leading);

Top-10s: 17 (series-leading);

Laps Led: 719 (series-leading);

Average Finish: 10.5 (series-leading);

Stage Wins: 5

Of Note:

   - For the first time in his NCS career, Elliott was crowned the 2022 NCS Regular Season Champion.

   - The 2022 season marks Elliott’s seventh consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs.

   - Elliott has advanced to the Championship 4 the past two seasons, winning his first career NCS Driver Championship in 2020.

   - Six of his 17 career NCS wins have come in the playoffs.
 

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 3rd in Playoff Standings

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 10 (tied for series-leading);

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 583

Average Finish: 14.6

Stage Wins: 5

Of Note:

    - The 2022 season marks Chastain’s first career appearance in the NCS playoffs.

    - Chastain secured a playoff berth with his first career NCS win at COTA in March; also marking Trackhouse Racing’s first win in the organization’s second season in the series. 
 

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 4th in Playoff Standings

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 10 (tied for series-leading)

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 307

Average Finish: 14.3

Stage Wins: 3

Of Note:

    - In 2021, Larson scored his first career NCS Regular Season Championship, going on to win his first career NCS Driver Championship.

    - The 2022 season marks Larson’s sixth appearance in the NCS playoffs, with 2021 bringing Larson his first trip to the Championship 4.

    - During the playoff era (2004-present); Larson leads the series in multiple playoff race wins in a single season’ with five in 2021 (Bristol, Charlotte ROVAL, Texas, Kansas, Phoenix).

 

 
 

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 – 5th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 4

Top-10s: 5

Laps Led: 612

Average Finish: 18.1

Stage Wins: 3

Of Note:

    - The 2022 season marks Byron’s fourth consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs.

    - Bryon’s career-best finish in the NCS playoffs came in 2021, finishing the season 10th in the final standings.
 

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 – 8th in Playoff Standings

 

 

Victories: 2

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 11

Laps Led: 331

Average Finish: 16.7

Stage Wins: 2

Of Notes:  

    - The 2022 season marks Reddick’s second consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs, with his first coming in 2021.

    - Reddick earned a playoff berth following his first career NCS win at Road America; going on to win his second of the season at the Indianapolis Road Course. 
 

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1 – 13th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 6

Top-10s: 10

Laps Led: 238

Average Finish: 16.5

Stage Wins: 2

Of Note:

    - The 2022 season marks Suarez’s first career appearance in the NCS playoffs.

    - Suarez earned his playoff berth following his first career NCS win at Sonoma Raceway.

 

 
 

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 – 14th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 10

Laps Led: 29

Average Finish: 15.7

Stage Wins: 1

Of Note:

    - The 2022 season marks Bowman’s fifth consecutive appearance in the NCS playoffs.

    - Bowman has raced his way into the Round of 12 in each of his NCS playoff appearances; making it to the Round of Eight in the 2020 season to score a career-best sixth in the final standings. 
 

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 – 16th in Playoff Standings

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Laps Led: 18

Average Finish: 19.8

Stage Wins: 0

Of Note:

    - The 2022 season marks Dillon’s fifth appearance in the NCS playoffs.

    - Dillon’s playoff berth came from his win in the NCS regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, after entering the weekend in a must-win scenario to take one of the final two playoff spots.

    - Dillon’s career-best finish in the NCS playoffs is 11th, accomplishing that feat in 2017 and 2020. 
 

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Going for Darlington Season Sweep as Cup Playoffs Begin Southeastern Equipment and Supply Return to Front Row Motorsports »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.