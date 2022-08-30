Fr8Auctions.com and McDowell Eye Top-Ten Finish at Darlington

Michael McDowell is set to head back to the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series final visit to the track this season. McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com Ford team are ready for their return to the crown jewel event- the Southern 500. In the team’s last visit to the track, they collected their fourth top-10 finish of the season.



“We have had some of the success we have come to expect in the last few races,” said McDowell. “We knew we had good tracks in the summer stretch with Sonoma, Indianapolis, Watkins Glen, and Daytona. We wanted to win.



“But it does not change the effort from our entire Fr8Auctions.com team moving forward. We are still focused on finishing well, running up front, and winning.



“As we have progressed through the season, we have seen our performances become stronger and more consistent. I have mentioned it a lot before, but our program has come so far in such a brief period, and it is still humbling to think of where we started.



“At Darlington in the spring, we had an impressive performance that really showed of what we are capable. With Fr8Auctions.com and Brave Like Wyatt on the car, we are excited to be able to improve on the seventh-place finish we had earlier in the season.”



McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang continue to be proud supporters of the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation, which assists in efforts to help children receive lifesaving organ transplants. It has always been something close to McDowell’s heart.



“What Marcus (Barela) and the Fr8Auctions.com family does for Brave Like Wyatt to help young children and their families who are in the hospital with chronic disease is second to none,” stated McDowell. “That has been more important than anything, really. It is saying a ton of Fr8Auctions.com that they use our program to help fans learn more about how they can help.”



Fans are encouraged to go to www.bravelikewyatt.com to learn more.



McDowell and his Fr8Auctions.com Mustang will race this Sunday, September 9th, from the Darlington Raceway at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.



FRM PR