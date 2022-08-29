Keselowski’s Day Ends Early in Daytona, Finishes P37

In what was definitely a wild afternoon at Daytona, Brad Keselowski and the Castrol team were denied a playoff berth after being the victim of an early crash.

The regular season finale for the Cup Series was a weekend filled with rain. Originally planning to qualify late Friday night, NASCAR was forced to delay and then cancel the first scheduled track event of the weekend due to weather. Using a formula to determine the starting lineup, NASCAR placed Keselowski and the team P24 for Saturday night’s main event. The race would later be postponed to due to weather.

Dodging the intermittent rain, engines were fired and cars were rolling at 10 a.m. ET Sunday morning. From the drop of the green, Keselowski patiently drove his Castrol Ford towards front of the field. 30 laps into stage one, the No. 6 was caught up in a wreck off the backstretch.

After working strenuously on repairs, Matt McCall sent the machine back out on to the track to make minimum speed and with extensive damage, Keselowski was unable to meet minimum speed and was called to the garage.

The No. 6 team will be back in action next week at Darlington Raceway. Coverage is set for 6 p.m. ET next Sunday night on USA, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR