Monday, Aug 29

Petty GMS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway II

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Aug 29 14
Petty GMS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway II NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Thorntons Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 25th

FINISH: 18th

POINTS: 29th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to finish the race today, but all-in-all, we executed our plan well in our Thorntons Camaro, and were right where we thought we needed to be when the rain was coming. We put ourselves in a position to win the race, and just got caught up in a crash in the rain. I thought I was going to make it through it, but just kinda got clipped at the end. 

I’m happy with the way the strategy played out to run inside the top-three when everyone in the field thought it mattered. It’s not a great finish, but not a bad day either. That’s our fourth top-20 finish in a row, so we definitely have some good momentum. We’re really building, and it’s good to see our team gelling, because it takes time, but we are certainly moving in the right direction.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 11th

FINISH: 17th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a really fast FOCUSfactor Chevy today and were able to run up front, lead laps and thought we had a really good shot at winning. Unfortunately, we had damage from the caution that brought out the red flag and couldn’t make the repairs to meet minimum speed and finish the race. I hate we aren’t in the Playoffs this year, but proud of everyone on the 43 team and the hard work they’ve put in this year. We’ll keep building and use these next 10 weeks to continue to learn this car and try to get the FOCUSfactor Chevy in victory lane.”

Petty GMS PR

Speedway Digest Staff

