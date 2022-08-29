Monday, Aug 29

Daytona International Speedway Post-Race Report

Monday, Aug 29 11
Coke Zero Sugar 400
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

 

 Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 22nd

Stage 2 Finish: 22nd

Finish: 26th 

 

 

“Daytona was an emotional roller coaster for us. My teammate, Justin (Haley) and I had both Kaulig Racing cars in good position before it all went wrong. We took a big hit, but I’m thankful it wasn’t worse. It was fun right up until it wasn’t. I’m looking forward to another double-duty weekend at Darlington with this Kaulig team."

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 21st

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 28th

 

"I thought we did a good job all day with our Celsius Chevrolet and we put ourselves in position. Brett Griffin (spotter) and Trent Owens (crew chief) called that; we stayed out hoping for rain earlier. It’s just tough. We take these small opportunities and try to make something of it.”

 

 

- Justin Haley

Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 1st

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 3rd

 

 

“That’s the way this kind of racing goes sometimes. You just have to fight it out. We got spun there running second and thought we were probably going to finish a lap down and lose a lot of points, and then somehow, I was able to get through that big wreck. Then at the end, we ran out of fuel getting ready to go back to green, so it was an extremely hard-fought race. To somehow get back up to contend for the win is a pretty incredible, so I’m thankful to all the men and women at Kaulig Racing for not giving up."

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 37th

Finish: 19th

 

"Daytona was an up-and-down night for us. I made a late block on the No. 9 car, which ultimately led to ending our night and many others’ early. You hate to see so many torn up cars, but I believe all of us racers understand the risk you take, as the laps diminish at these places, to put yourself and your team in a position to win. The winners of these races are determined by the outcome of these blocks, the timing of those blocks, and a 50/50 shot of coming out of those blocks crashed, or possibly with the energy to make the move to win. At the end of the day, that’s what matters! Having a chance & taking that chance, I can be okay with the outcome good or bad."

 

- Daniel Hemric

 
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 23rd

 

"Not the way we wanted our night to end. We fought hard for position and worked really well with our teammates for the majority of the night. I just had a really big run off of (turn) 2 down the backstretch on the No. 13 car. I went to go around the outside of him and by the time I got next to him, the 9 had turned into the wall. It was just right in front of me, and there was nothing I could do."

 

- Landon Cassill
 

Justin Haley, No. 14 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet

 

Start: 38th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 25th  

 

"We had such a strong DaaBIN Store Chevy all night. We started at the rear a couple times and fought back so quickly and worked so well with our teammates. The finish was disappointing, because I think we really had a shot to win it if we could have stayed clean. That’s just how superspeedway racing is. It was fun to get back into a Xfinity car and try to defend my title, and I’m thankful to Kaulig Racing for letting me have some fun!”

 

 

- Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing PR

Kaulig Racing PR

