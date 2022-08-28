CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Byron, Chastain & Haley Accident Quotes

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 103.

“It just looked like they checked up in front of us. I don’t know exactly what happened in the front of the line. I hadn’t checked up and was just going to keep rolling straight through, but they came across me from the top.

It's just unfortunate. We had just gotten our No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 a little bit better. I felt like we were in a good spot. I was happy with how the car was handling and it felt good to be in the mix.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 103.

“I’m proud of the effort by our No. 1 Jockey Chevrolet team and Trackhouse Racing. It’s been an incredible 26 weeks. Now we can reset and be ready for 10 weeks of experiencing something I’ve never experienced with the Playoffs; my crew chief, my spotter and my team haven’t experienced.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 CELSIUS CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 137.

AS YOU WENT OFF INTO TURN ONE, WAS THERE JUST NO GRIP?

“Yeah, it was raining for a good lap before we got into turn one my spotter said. Coming out of (turn) two the previous lap, it was raining and we just lost traction. It’s pretty unacceptable.

I thought we did a good job all day with our Celsius Chevrolet and we put ourselves in position. Brett Griffin (spotter) and Trent Owens (crew chief) called that; we stayed out hoping for rain earlier. It’s just tough. I fight for my ride, fight for my life, every day. We take these small opportunities and try to make something of it.”

