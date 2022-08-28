CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Kyle Larson Quote

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1, was sidelined with engine issues during Stage One.

We saw that issue where Kyle Larson pulled to the side and was talking about the engine and water temperatures. What were the issues here and did you have any indication that it was failing?

“I guess it was the timing belt maybe or something like that. I didn’t really have much of an indication. I’m sure they’ll dig through the data and see if it was happening earlier than when it really let go there.

Bummer. I’m sure we’ll drop a few spots in the points, so that will hurt for the playoffs. But I guess there’s one positive.. that I didn’t get caught up in a crash. We’re safe, good to go race next weekend and get our playoffs started.”

GM PR