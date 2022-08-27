Trackhouse’s Playoff Success Means Free Princess Cruises

“Raising the stakes on the playoff races knowing I could send 10, or perhaps even 99 fans at Homestead, on a free cruise is even more incentive to get to victory lane," Suárez added.

Fans will also have an exclusive opportunity to book specially-priced cruises starting this weekend through an exclusive portal that will also live as a QR Code on the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet at Homestead and in marketing around the car leading up to the race.

Chastain admits he has never been on a cruise but wouldn’t mind joining fans on a Princess vacation if it means scoring top-10s in the playoffs.

“Let’s win a championship and then go cruise around the world for the whole off-season,” said Chastain who owns two victories in 2022.

The world’s most iconic cruise brand served as the primary sponsor on Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International race on Aug. 21 and will again at Homestead on Oct. 23.

"This is the first of its kind program to engage all race fans to follow an exceptionally exciting and dynamic team throughout the playoffs knowing if those drivers win, fans can win just as big,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“We wanted to enter this legendary sport offering an innovative way for race fans to feel vested in our Trackhouse drivers and team. Giving as many chances as possible to win an iconic Princess cruise vacation is sure to create a ton of excitement.”

The Princess Cruise Details: Sailing for two (2) in an inside stateroom, aboard a seven-night sailing from any port to any destination on Princess Cruises (“Cruise”), subject to availability.

The cruise vacation includes regular onboard meals and entertainment, and excludes all expenses related to taxes, fees & port expenses, airfare, fuel charges, gratuities, ground transportation to/from ship, incidentals, alcohol, excursions, travel insurance, and any other personal expenses. Cruise must commence by December 31, 2023, or Certificate will be void.

