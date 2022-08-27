Burton To Start 29th at Daytona

With rain showers at Daytona International Speedway washing out Friday’s Cup Series qualifying, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are set to start Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 from 29thplace.



The lineup was set using a formula largely based on recent performances.



Saturday’s 400-miler is the 26th and final race of the Cup circuit’s regular season and offers drivers like Burton, who is not assured of a berth in the season-ending run to the championship, one last chance to join the elite 16 who will start the 10-race Playoffs.



For Burton, the only way to enter the Playoffs is to win on Saturday night. He told reporters at Martinsville Speedway during a break in testing this week that he’ll be doing all he can to get that victory.



“At this point, it doesn’t really help us to have a decent points day, so it’s win or go home,” Burton said.



The 160-lap race on the 2.5-mile superspeedway is set to get the green flag just after 7 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

WBR PR