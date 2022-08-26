RCR Event Preview - Daytona International Speedway

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Daytona International Speedway ... Sheldon Creed will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at The World Center of Racing on Friday night. His first Xfinity Series start was in 2019 and most recently, the 2022 season kicked off at Daytona in Creed’s debut with Richard Childress Racing and the No. 2 Chevrolet. In the season-opener, he started fourth and finished in sixth. Playoff Picture ... Including this weekend’s race at Daytona, there are four more races until the Playoffs and Creed is not yet locked into the post-season. Creed is sitting in 13th in the standings, the first driver below the cutline. His solid run last weekend at Watkins Glen International gave him a decent number of points and shrunk the gap, but he is still 39 points out of the Playoffs. Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay. About Whelen ... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTE: We're heading back to Daytona for the second time this season. You had a strong run in February and the Playoffs are approaching, how do you feel heading into Friday’s race? “I’m feeling good heading into Friday’s race. My team and I have been working so hard and we’ve gotten better every single week. A lot of the results we’ve seen haven’t been a true reflection of the cars we’ve put on the track and how strong our cars are. We’ve been watching a lot of film, talking about strategy and I’ve been spending a lot of time in the simulator working to get right for the race. Qualifying will be really important on Friday since we don’t have practice. We won’t really know what our car feels like until we get to put down a lap. I’m confident in my team and what we bring to the track each weekend and I hope we can capitalize on the finish we had here in February and finish a few spots better. The Playoff pressure is definitely on right now but we’re not letting it get to us. We know what we have to do.”