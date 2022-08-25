FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Watkins Glen Recap: The No. 11 team finished 20th in last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International. After starting 22nd when the race began on a wet track, Hamlin slipped back and eventually fell a lap down during stage one. He eventually rejoined the lead lap during the final segment and climbed to 20th when the checkered flag waved.

Daytona Stats: Hamlin is a three-time winner at Daytona International Speedway with all three victories coming in the Daytona 500. Overall, he has tallied 11 top-five finishes, including three in his past five starts at the historic 2.5-mile speedway. Earlier this year, Hamlin was running solidly inside the top 10 before being collected in a multi-car accident that ended his day prematurely.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Races: 33

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 635

Avg. Start: 16.6

Avg. Finish: 16.5

Hamlin Conversation – Daytona

What is your mindset going into this weekend at Daytona?

“We are going there with a lot of confidence knowing that we don’t really have to do anything special because we’re already locked into the playoffs. It’s a free race for us, so it’s an opportunity to go out and try to get a few more playoff points. I don’t see any reason why we should feel any pressure other than to go out there and try to win the race. I feel like this race is usually chaotic being the last race for guys to make the playoffs. I would say there’s going to be no shortage of wrecks and a lot of things will happen. For me, I’ve just got to be patient because I know I’ve got to make it to the checkered flag if I’m going to win the race.”

FedEx Cares / Accion Opportunity Fund: Hamlin’s FedEx Toyota Camry TRD will feature a special paint scheme this weekend to recognize FedEx Cares and the Accion Opportunity Fund. Together, FedEx Cares, e-commerce consultancy 37 Oaks and the Accion Opportunity Fund are providing entrepreneurs hands-on learning and a platform to ship their products across the country. Specifically, FedEx Cares is committed to strengthening minority- and women-owned businesses globally with the tools they need to succeed. FedEx is donating an additional $1 million to the Accion Opportunity Fund to help diverse small business owners in their transition to e-commerce as digital shopping becomes more common.

Back of the Yards Coffee: Hamlin recently visited Back of the Yards Coffee – a local coffee shop in Chicago and member of the FedEx E-Commerce Lab – to learn more about how FedEx and the Accion Opportunity Fund are working together to help small businesses. During their meeting, Hamlin surprised one of the shop’s co-owners, Jesse Iniguez, by inviting him and his family, as well as co-owner Mayra Hernandez to this weekend’s race in Daytona where the Back of the Yards Coffee logo will be featured on the TV panel of the No. 11 FedEx Cares Camry TRD.

