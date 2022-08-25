Thursday, Aug 25

Toyota Statement on Kurt Busch Missing Start of 2022 NASCAR Playoffs

Toyota’s priority for Kurt Busch since the moment the accident took place at Pocono has been his health and recovery. Not his recovery to get back in a race car, but his recovery overall. TRD has been working directly with Kurt to support him on his recovery journey, but ultimately this decision was Kurt’s and we support him completely. While we’re disappointed that he won’t get the chance to compete for the 2022 championship by missing the start of the Playoffs, his well-being is the only thing that matters to us. We know Kurt will still be a big part of our championship efforts this season through his support and his extensive racing knowledge that he can share with his team and fellow Toyota drivers.

~ David Wilson, President, TRD U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development)

 

