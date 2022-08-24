Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley has made four starts at Daytona, winning in only his first start in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2019

Haley has two top-10s, has an average finish of 10.8 and has led one lap at Daytona

He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season "Daytona has always been a great track for me. It’s super special that Matt and Chris are letting me drive their race car. I always enjoy that Friday night Xfinity Race. It’s also cool to bring a new sponsor to the sport (DaaBIN Store), and it’s a huge deal for them to be at a big race like Daytona. Having a good team, strategy and spotter are vital. Everything just needs to sync up to be able to pull off a win at Daytona. It's a pretty cool opportunity for Matt to have four shots at getting a trophy. I am excited for it, as well as competing in the race on Saturday night in our No. 31 Celsius Camaro in a race that I have won in the past." - Justin Haley on Daytona