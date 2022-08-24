Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Daytona Advance

Does going into Daytona knowing you’re locked into the playoffs take off any pressure or change your strategy? “I don’t think so. We’ve been doing the same thing the last few weeks just working to get points, playoff points with stage wins if we’re in position to do so and, if we’re in a place to go for a win, we will. I don’t think that changes. We’ve got a good amount of playoff points, but more is always better. There are guys who have terrible first rounds but the points they started off with have kind of saved them from elimination. I hope we don’t need that, but any help we can get to start the playoffs is always better.” Before the Daytona 500, you set goals to consistently run up front and compete for wins, to win a race or two, and to make the playoffs. You’ve met all of those goals as you head into the regular season finale. What is the goal for the final 10 races? “I try to set realistic goals, at least ones I feel are realistic, and I’ve said all along that I’d really like to not just make the playoffs but make arun in the playoffs to try to get to that final race. Maybe we don’t make it that far, anything can happen with this format. But, we’ve been up front and in position to win several races and I’ve made a move to give it away. We had some things we tried that didn’t work and we’ve gone in a different direction, but I think we’ve learned enough to go into the playoffs, compete with some of these other guys and give a good effort to make it to Phoenix.” TSC PR