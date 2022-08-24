Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Daytona International Speedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) this weekend. Bell’s best finish of 13 came in 2020 in the fall race at DIS. Bell also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at DIS, earning two top-five and four top-10 finishes. WATKINS GLEN RECAP: Bell started at the back of the field after the team discovered an issue with the engine in practice and had to change it. Bell worked his way from the back of the field inside the top 10 with the help of pit strategy. The race started under rainy conditions and finished dry. Bell earned an eighth-place finish in his No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry.

Rheem will host over 160 guests at Daytona this weekend, including those from: Resideo, Gemaire Distributors, Raypak Commercial and Pool, and the Water Heater Division’s Commercial, Mountain, and Florida Regions. RHEEM’S 15 th ANNIVERSARY: The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 th anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory in 2021 on the Daytona Road Course and his most recent win at Loudon.

The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory in 2021 on the Daytona Road Course and his most recent win at Loudon. JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NCS victories at DIS. In 159 combined starts, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s and 2.038 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NCS victories at DIS. In 159 combined starts, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s and 2.038 laps led. RACE INFO: The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DIS begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “The name of the game at Daytona is to be there at the end. I’ve had superspeedway races where I’ve been in position to win or run well at and it didn’t work out, trying to get to the end is very difficult but it is our goal this weekend.”

