Beard Motorsports: Noah Gragson Daytona Advance

Beard Motorsports has helped you get established in the NASCAR Cup Series, as you made your first career Cup Series start with them in this year’s Daytona 500. How helpful has your time with Beard Motorsports been as you prepared for the other Cup Series starts you’ve made this year? “The Beard Family gave me my first shot in Cup, Mr. and Mrs. Beard, Amie Beard and Mark Beard Jr. The whole family, you can’t say enough about them, they’ve really taken a chance on me. Darren Shaw (crew chief), really, they’ve got one employee over there, so it’s pretty special to be able to go there and be competitive. I can’t thank Brendan Gaughan and the Beard family and Darren Shaw enough for the opportunity that they’ve given me to drive their car. Really, starting back at the beginning of 2021, they went out on a limb with Brendan retiring, and to be that next guy for them, it’s a privilege to be able to drive their car and, most importantly, I’m just very thankful for the relationship that I have with them and the memories we’ve made.” You now have 10 career NASCAR Cup Series starts under your belt, all with the NextGen car. What is it like to drive that car compared to the Xfinity Series car you race fulltime? “There are differences just with the car itself. I’ve noticed you have to drive it a lot straighter than the Xfinity car, but I’ve gained more and more experience and more and more confidence each and every race. We’re a little behind just because these guys get to race them each and every week. Every gain that I’ve made during each of my 10 starts this year, they’ve been making them every week and can re-adapt to that week in and week out. It’s a little bit challenging, but I feel like I’ve gotten a better feel for it than I had at the beginning of the season.” Is the level of competition higher in the NASCAR Cup Series? “I think if everything is going right, it’s not that much different than an Xfinity race, but I think restarts have been the biggest challenge for me. On these tracks, everyone is so aggressive – that’s the best way I can explain the difference between Xfinity and Cup. My best five restarts I’ve had in my career, that’s what these guys are doing on every restart, so you definitely have to be on your gain. A little bit of the struggle has been aero for me, and learning the position of the car in the corner in traffic is a lot different. I think we’re capable of running with these guys, and doing it is just a matter of having all the puzzle pieces come together.” You’ve made two superspeedway starts with Beard Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. What did you learn from the Daytona 500 that you were able to apply at Talladega, and how have both of those races shaped your approach for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Saturday night at Daytona? “You can’t get caught up in the wreck, but you’ve got to stay in the draft. And especially the green-flag pit stops, they’re an opportunity to mess up, but you have to have fast pit stops. The biggest struggle with superspeedway racing is just staying on the lead lap and making it to the end and having good pit strategies.” You recently announced that you’ll compete in the NASCAR Cup Series fulltime next year with Petty GMS Racing. With the slate of Cup Series races you’re running this year, do you feel like you’re in a much better position to succeed next year because of the seat time you’re getting this year with the NextGen car? “I think the opportunity with Beard Motorsports and Kaulig Racing have helped. I know how raw I was getting into the Cup car to start the season and how much I’ve learned since then with more experience. That’s definitely been a big help. And with these guys having a full season under their belt this year, if I were to hop in cold turkey next year, it’d definitely be a lot more challenging. But just getting the understanding of the car and how they feel and the level of competition, all of that has helped.” Explain drafting with the NextGen cars, and what do you have to do to put yourself in a position at the end of the race to challenge for the win? “They’re pretty close on drafting, both the Xfinity cars and the Cup cars, their packages, just how you get your runs. The guys are a lot smarter and make bigger, more aggressive moves, for the most part. You’re just racing against really well-prepared guys and smart guys, and I’ve enjoyed that processes of bettering myself and preparing myself going into the weekend. We’ll keep on trying to learn and stay out of the trouble and go from there.” For those guys around you who are racing for a playoff spot, do you race them differently, or do you treat them all the same, as you’re there to win too? “I think you want to be considerate of those guys, but the most important thing for us is making it to the end of the race and then having a shot to win and really being smart. This year, trying to gain respect from the other competitors and not doing anything dumb – I think if we take that mindset, it doesn’t really change between playoff guys and non-playoff guys – it’s about getting that experience and getting that respect.” TSC PR