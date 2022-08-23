Tuesday, Aug 23

RACE ADVANCE: Joe Nemechek at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Aug 23 14
RACE ADVANCE: Joe Nemechek at Daytona
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
  • Race: Wawa 250
  • Date: Friday, August 26
  • Time: 7:30PM ET
  • Track: Daytona International Speedway
  • Distance: 100 laps / 250 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 30 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Stage 2: 30 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Final Stage: 40 laps, ends Lap 100
  • Broadcasting: USA | MRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
  • No Practice

 

 

 

 

  • Qualifying
  • Date: Friday, August 26
  • Time: 3:05PM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | Two Rounds

NXS DAYTONA STATS

JOE NEMECHEK

Starts: 37

Wins: 2

Top-5's: 4

Top-10's: 7

Best Start: 1st ('01, '02, '02, '05)

Best Finish: 1st ('98, '02)

SAM HUNT RACING

Starts: 4

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 1

Best Start: 20th (Twice)

Best Finish: 8th (Gdovic - 2021)
EVENT NOTES
  • Joe Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Fleetwing Toyota GR Supra at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on Friday, marking his 38th NXS career start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway and 454th overall NXS start.

 

  • Sitting second on the list for most career NASCAR National touring series starts, Joe Nemechek will attempt his 1,198th national touring series start on Friday evening.

 

  • Nemechek will partner with Fleetwing for the Wawa 250 at DIS, a long-time partner.
  • About Fleetwing: Fleetwing Corporation, a multi-branded petroleum jobber established in 1956, will adorn the sides and hood of the No. 24 Fleetwing Toyota GR Supra driven by Joe Nemechek at the Daytona International Speedway as a primary sponsor. Based in Lakeland, Fla., Fleetwing Corporation is family-owned and operated. 

 

  • Nemechek has 37 NXS career starts at the famous superspeedway, securing four pole positions, two wins, four top-5 and seven top-10 finishes.

  • Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will race as teammates for the first time since 2019.
QUOTES
 

If this is to be my last time to race in a NASCAR event, I am looking forward to being a teammate again with my son. I am excited to race for Sam Hunt Racing as it shares many qualities with the foundation that NEMCO Motorsports was built upon. I see Sam Hunt Racing as a very strong team, and the wins and championships are coming soon. Racing with my son again is special, and my expectation is to be on the lead lap in the mix with John Hunter. I’m excited to see what happens. I have enjoyed my NASCAR career and have had some great memories. It is truly special as a dad to be in the same NASCAR races racing with my son. We are father and son for life and teammates once more. Time to race for an opportunity to be 1- 2 at the finish."

 

-- Joe Nemechek, Driver of the No. 24 Fleetwing Toyota GR Supra

SHR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

