2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Daytona Advance

Chastain would love to notch another win this season to further pad his points standing in the playoffs which begin next weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

A lot has changed since Chastain first climbed behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet at Daytona in February.

The 29-year-old entered the season with a new car number, a team under new ownership which included a name change. In the months since, Chastain has captured two wins, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas on March 27, his first win in Trackhouse Racing history, and his second Cup Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.

Daytona's superspeedway racing always makes for thrilling racing with drivers constantly jockeying for position while driving at a high rate of speed. Chastain has eight Cup Series starts at Daytona since 2018, with a best finish of eighth last year. An accident just over a quarter of the way into the February event, left the No. 1 driver with a 40th-place finish at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Chastain went to Daytona several times as a kid and perused the campgrounds on his bicycle with family and friends. The historic track is located just under four hours Northeast from the Chastain family home in Southwest Florida.

In 25 Cup Series starts this season, Chastain has 10 top-fives, 14 top-10s and 583 laps led.

NBC will broadcast Saturday's Cup race at 7 p.m. ET.