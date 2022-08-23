B.J. McLeod Races the New NASCAR Rivals Mustang at Daytona

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Daytona International Speedway. Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will race the new NASCAR Rivals No. 78 Ford Mustang on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

“Our team is super excited to be back at the track with Motorsport Games,” said driver and co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “This fall Daytona race is special for two reasons. One, the LFM No. 78 Ford Mustang will be boasting MSG’s new NASCAR Rivals game. This exciting game features the 2022 official teams, drivers, cars, and regular season and playoff schedule. I look forward to its release on Oct. 14. Second, I earned my top NASCAR finish at Daytona International Speedway’s 2021 Cup Series race last fall, P9. I’m eager to hit the track again and aim for another incredible finish.”

NASCAR Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the 2022 season, puts the fun and intensity of the NASCAR Cup Series in the palm of your hands on the Nintendo Switch™. Featuring the 2022 official teams, drivers, cars, and regular season and playoff schedule from the world’s most popular stock car racing series. Pre-orders will begin on Wednesday, August 24. NASCAR Rivals will be available for $49.99 at most major retailers and on the Nintendo eShop on October 14, 2022.

NASCAR Rivals builds off the widely successful NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ product from 2021 and takes it to the next level with multiple new features. We have taken elements of NHUE+ and NASCAR 21: Ignition to create NASCAR Rivals.

This game is built on a different gaming platform (Unity) and has more features than both NHUE+ and NASCAR 21: Ignition. The physics model and AI lines have been adjusted and react much better than NASCAR 21: Ignition and are a marked improvement over NHUE+, providing a much more enjoyable racing experience.

Unique to NASCAR Rivals is the fact players can take the game wherever they go. No internet connection is required to play, meaning it can be played on the go, at the racetrack, in the grandstands, in the campgrounds, on the airplanes, anywhere you can think to race.

Live Fast Motorsports also welcomes back associate partner, Brand South Africa. “Brand South Africa is excited to be back on board the #78 Live Fast Motorsports car for the prestigious Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway,” says Brand South Africa Country Head for North America, Mudunwazi Baloyi. “Throughout 2022 Brand South Africa has increased its participation across the various NASCAR series and partnering with Live Fast Motorsports in the Cup Series is an important part of our growth plans. The sport has seen an increase in fan participation both at racetracks and on television this season, making it the ideal platform from which to promote South Africa as an investment, tourism and trade destination.”

Motorsport Games, Live Fast Motorsports and all other associate partners are eager to celebrate the kick-off of NASCAR Rivals and pre-order availability at Daytona International Superspeedway. Tune-in to watch the Cup Series race on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 7 PM ET on NBC and cheer on B.J. McLeod in the Motorsport Games NASCAR Rivals No. 78 Ford Mustang. Purchase tickets to the race at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com/race-tickets/.

To keep up with the latest NASCAR Rivals news, please visit www.nascarrivals.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Faceboo k and LinkedIn.

BJMM PR