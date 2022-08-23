Chris Buescher | Daytona II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

With the return to a Superspeedway, single-car qualifying is on tap Friday evening as the field will each run one lap for the pole for Saturday’s regular season finale.

Buescher at Daytona

Buescher makes his 14 th Cup start at Daytona this weekend where he has five top-10s and an average finish of 22.1. Last season he crossed the line second in the summer race but was later disqualified.

Cup start at Daytona this weekend where he has five top-10s and an average finish of 22.1. Last season he crossed the line second in the summer race but was later disqualified. He finished ninth in the 2020 edition of the summer race, and also ran fifth in 2018. He most recently finished 16 th in the 2022 Daytona 500 after winning his Duel race Thursday night.

in the 2022 Daytona 500 after winning his Duel race Thursday night. Buescher has started inside the top-10 at Daytona once (2022 Daytona 500) with a career-best 13 th in last summer’s race.

in last summer’s race. Buescher also ran three Xfinity Series events and had a best finish of second in the No. 60 entry in 2015.

Scott Graves at Daytona

Graves will call his 13 th Cup race from Daytona this weekend where he has three career top-10s and a 19.4 average finish.

Cup race from Daytona this weekend where he has three career top-10s and a 19.4 average finish. He and Ryan Newman finished third in this race a season ago, and also ran fifth in the 2019 summer race. All of his career top-10s at the track have come in the last six races.

Graves was also on the box for six Xfinity races in Daytona with two top-10s.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Daytona:

“This race is going to be chaos no matter how you look at it. I don’t know if we’ve ever seen this scenario play out with so many guys still eligible and all needing a win, so this week will be more about survival than ever. We’re very confident in our Superspeedway program and know we’ll unload a great Fifth Third Bank Ford this weekend, we just hope all the pieces fall our way to get the win and push us into the playoffs.”

Last Time Out

Buescher carded his fourth-straight top-10 on a road course and eighth overall of the season, finishing ninth last Sunday at Watkins Glen.

On the Car

Fifth Third makes its fourth appearance as the primary on the No. 17 this weekend. Fresh off celebrating its 10th season as a partner with RFK in 2021, Fifth Third returns this season for five races in total, while serving as an associate in all events for the No. 17 team.

The bank will also feature Summit Racing this weekend on the decklid of the No. 17 machine as part of the Fueled by Fifth Third pass-through program.

Summit Racing was founded in 1968 and is now the world’s largest internet and direct-mail supplier of high performance aftermarket parts and accessories.

Everything You Need for Anything You Drive! Summit Racing offers a huge selection of parts for race cars, classic muscle cars, vintage street rods, late-model performance vehicles, trucks, Jeeps, SUVs, motorcycles, ATV/UTV, and more!

Summit Racing is headquartered in Tallmadge, Ohio, with retail stores and distribution centers in Tallmadge: Sparks, Nevada; McDonough, Georgia; and Arlington, Texas.

RFK PR