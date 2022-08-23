Win and In for Gilliland

NASCAR Cup Series Rookie, Todd Gilliland, will return to the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway this Saturday night as the Cup Series will race under the lights in the final race before the playoffs are underway.



The No. 38 will don the familiar black and teal paint scheme of First Phase, a credit card by CURO Credit, LLC. The First Phase team will be looking for a little push, hopefully to a win, and propel the team into the final playoff spot up for grabs.



Gilliland is ready for that challenge.



“We were really close to being up front at the end in the Daytona 500,” said Gilliland. “We were in the top-five in the closing laps and a wreck out of our control ended our day. I am excited to get back to Daytona, this time under the lights. Hopefully, we can be there at the end when it counts.



“It is special to have First Phase on the car this weekend, said Gilliland. “They were the partner that kicked off the season with us in the Daytona 500. To have them be here when the regular season ends is really fitting. It would be amazing to deliver them their first win and get into that final playoff position."



“We all know how this goes at Daytona,” continued Gilliland. “You always need a push to get a win. Michael (McDowell) is a great draft racer, all the Ford teammates are good about working together, too. We just need to be in position, get that push, and hopefully get the win.”



Gilliland and the No. 38 First Phase team will race on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.



FRM PR