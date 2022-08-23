Tuesday, Aug 23

Petty GMS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 28th

FINISH: 16th

POINTS: 29th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m really proud of our result today with our Allegiant Camaro ZL1. We’re just building momentum, man, and it takes time in this sport to build relationships with a lot of new people, but it feels like Jerame (Donley, Crew Chief) and I are starting to click. The last three weeks, we’ve been running really strong and doing what we want to do. We cashed in a lot of stage points today, but were also able to turn it around and finish 16th. That’s really hard to do on these road courses, and we did it. Really proud of our effort, we’re building momentum at a good time.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 31st

FINISH: 10th

POINTS: 17th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Best road course car we’ve had all year. Thanks to the 43 guys, the hard work is paying off. We need to qualify a little better, but a good day and finish for our FOCUSfactor Chevy. Honestly, I was kind of hoping for more rain. I was having fun when the track was wet. Watkins Glen is one of my favorite road courses, so I’m glad to leave with a top 10 and head to Daytona next weekend.”

Petty GMS PR

