Post-Race Report | Watkins Glen International

"It’s almost like we were in the same situation as yesterday! My car was really good up through the first half of the racetrack. He (Larson) was just a little bit better in the second half, but that's why I think he's the most badass driver on the planet. He doesn't really make any mistakes. Second sucks two days in a row, but to race with Kyle Larson for the win in any race is pretty special. I’m thankful for everyone at Kaulig Racing. This was absolutely one of the most fun race cars I've ever driven in my life. I was having so much fun in this Action Industries Chevy." - AJ Allmendinger