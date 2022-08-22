RCR NCS Post Race Report: Watkins Glen

“We started our day maintaining speed and position in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy and then we had to make a decision with pit strategy. We went with the strategy of keeping strong track position because it was really difficult to pass. During the final stage, we got spun and ended up having to go to pit road earlier than planned and it put us way back on the restart. We fought back all day long and after our final pit stop, a few cautions came out so we were able to gain some spots. Pretty up and down day for our team but I’m proud of how hard we worked all day. We’re looking forward to Daytona.” -Austin Dillon