Bell Brings His Toyota Home Eighth at the Glen

Christopher Bell (eighth) was the highest finishing Toyota in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Watkins Glen International

Race 25 of 36 – 220.5 miles, 90 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, AJ Allmendinger*

3rd, Joey Logano*

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Tyler Reddick*

8th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

20th, DENNY HAMLIN

23rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

26th, TY GIBBS

32nd, KYLE BUSCH

35th, BUBBA WALLACE

36th, DANIIL KVYAT

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

How was your race today?

“The DeWalt Camry TRD struggled some today, but I feel like an eighth-place finish was good for us today for the car that we had and we’ll try to build on it.”

TRD PR