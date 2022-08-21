Ford Performance NASCAR: Watkins Glen Post Race (Logano's Top-3 Leads Ford at Watkins Glen)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd - Joey Logano

6th - Michael McDowell

9th - Chris Buescher

11th - Cole Custer

12th - Kevin Harvick

13th - Austin Cindric

19th - Brad Keselowski

24th - Ryan Blaney

25th - Chase Briscoe

28th - Harrison Burton

29th - Aric Almirola

31st - Joey Hand

33rd - Loris Hezemans

34th - Cody Ware

38th - Todd Gilliland

39th - Kyle Tilley

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang | Finished 3rd

“It was crazy and I am ecstatic about what we did. We got the stage win, and usually, if you get a stage win here you bury yourself, which we did. We were 27th at the start of the third stage. We passed a bunch of cars and got to 17th and then we got stuck around 15th or so. I have to give it to Paul (Wolfe), he put two tires on it and gave us some track position and then we had a couple of more good restarts and it ended up as a top-three. Pretty good.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang | Finished 6th

“It is disappointing. I don't think we quite had enough for the 9 or the 5. I tried to hold them off as long as I could, they just had a bit of pace on me. They were pushing me hard enough that I was getting wide and making mistakes. I tried to make a move on that second-to-last restart there and got a pretty good run on the 5 and went to the inside and it just didn’t work out. We got jammed up on the bottom and everyone was smashing into each other and we lost a couple of spots. That was pretty much it at that point. It is just disappointing. We’ve gotta win to get into these playoffs. But I am proud of everybody at Front Row. We had a fast car and we were in the hunt. It just wasn’t quite enough.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang | Finished 9th

“We had a really good Fastenal Ford. I am so proud of everybody. Just didn’t need that caution at the end. We needed a green flag run. We were running down the next several ahead of us and we had tires. That was working for speed. I don't know if I could have gotten to the lead with green flag runs but it definitely would have been better than we finished. It didn’t play out the way we needed it to, but still a really solid day.”

Ford PErformance PR