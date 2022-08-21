Transcript: Chase Elliott Pit Road Interview - Watkins Glen

Q. Kyle says he's not happy about the way the pass happened. He also said if he was in your shoes, he would have understood the risk of restarting on the outside. Did you consider that risk on the final restart?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Just a huge congratulations to Kyle and everybody on the 5 team. Congratulations to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for getting another win. Appreciate Kelley Blue Book for being on our car this weekend.

Q. He says this would be discussed between the two of you. What would you like to say to him?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Congratulations. He did a great job. Seriously, they deserve it. Looking forward to going to Bristol next week and trying to get one for our team.

Q. Your first conversation was with Mr. Hendrick, was he able to console you at all on the loss today?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Just congratulated him. Like I said, always good to see HMS win. The boss deserves all the wins, all the great things that go on with this company. Proud of that. Looking forward to next week.

NASCAR PR